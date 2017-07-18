South Yorkshire Police officer to stand trial over Sheffield crash that left man with spinal injuries

A South Yorkshire Police officer is set to stand trial after pleading not guilty to a dangerous driving charge, relating to a Sheffield crash that left a man with spinal injuries.

PC Gareth Lee denied one charge of causing injury by dangerous driving during a short hearing in front of Judge Sarah Wright at Sheffield Crown Court this morning.

The charge relates to an incident on October 23, 2016 during which the patrol car the 26-year-old was in collided with another vehicle in Sheffield.

The incident is said to have occurred at the junction with Bellhouse Road and Ecclesfield Road.

Lee was granted bail, and is next due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on February 19, 2018 when his trial is scheduled to start.

An Independent Police Complaints Commission inquiry has been launched.