South Yorkshire police officer appears in court over dangerous driving offence

A South Yorkshire Police officer has appeared in court over a crash which left a man with spinal injuries.

PC Gareth Lee, aged 26, was charged with causing injury by dangerous driving after the patrol car he was in collided with another vehicle in Sheffield.

The incident is said to have occurred at the junction with Bellhouse Road and Ecclesfield Road on October 23, 2016.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court earlier today and was granted bail.

Lee will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, July 18.

An Independent Police Complaints Commission inquiry has been launched.