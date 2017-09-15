South Yorkshire Police officer accused of sexist, racist and bullying comments

A South Yorkshire Police officer is to face a misconduct hearing next week over claims he used sexist, racist, offensive, bullying and belittling comments to junior colleagues 'in the course of his police work'.

The accusations against the police officer are an alleged breach of the professional standards of behaviour expected by South Yorkshire Police and if proved could amount to gross misconduct.

The officer involved has not been named but details of the hearing have been released by South Yorkshire Police.

His hearing is to be at The Lifewise Centre, Kea Park Close, Hellaby, at 10am on Thursday, September 21.