South Yorkshire Police issued with night vision cameras to catch criminals

Police officers in South Yorkshire have been issued with night vision equipment to catch criminals prowling the streets in the dark.

The cameras are being used in a trial in Rotherham in the hope that they will help bobbies spot criminals hiding in alleyways and dark residential estates.

The equipment is also being used in searches for missing people.

Inspector Jim Sheard, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We are absolutely determined to drive down crime in the town centre and the use of the night vision equipment means the shadows are no longer a hiding place.

“The equipment is hand-held, can magnify up to four times and is portable, which means our ability to patrol large open spaces and darkened alleyways at night-time is significantly enhanced.”