South Yorkshire Police issue plea for guns and knives to be handed in

Police chiefs in South Yorkshire are calling for guns and weapons to be handed in at stations next week.

They are backing a national campaign aimed at preventing weapons from falling into the wrong hands and being used in crimes.

Anyone who hands in a weapon between Monday, November 13 and Sunday, November 26 will escape prosecution for possession.

Normally, anyone found with a gun faces a minimum five-year prison sentence and carrying a knife brings a minimum four-year jail term.

But the weapons will be examined and if any are found to have been used in offences, investigations will be launched.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At the point of surrender, you will not face prosecution for possession of the weapon, which ordinarily carries a minimum five-year sentence for possession of a firearm and up to four-years for possession of a knife.

"However, all the weapons surrendered will be forensically examined, and if they are found to have been used in previous criminality, an investigation will be launched.

"The aim of the surrenders is to avoid weapons getting into the wrong hands and being used in crime, and provide members of the community with a safe place to dispose of them."