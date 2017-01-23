Search

South Yorkshire Police in week-long crackdown on drivers using mobile phones

Police officers are looking for drivers on their phones

Police officers are looking for drivers on their phones

A week-long crackdown on drivers using mobile phones in South Yorkshire is underway.

South Yorkshire Police said extra officers will be patrolling the roads looking for culprits.

