South Yorkshire Police help to raise £2,000 for deaf school

Have your say

Staff from South Yorkshire Police have taken part in a golf game to raise funds for a school for the deaf.

The fifth annual Barry Thacker Memorial Tournament was organised by Detective Inspector Jude Ashmore in memory of her dad Barry Thacker, who died unexpectedly, aged 79, in 2012

This year, 66 members of staff from South Yorkshire and Derbyshire Police took part in the event, which was held at Bondhay Golf Club, Whitwell.

They raised more than £2,000 for The Royal School for the Deaf in Derby - where Barry had been a pupil.

Jude said: “My dad was born profoundly deaf and communicated in British Sign Language. My sister, Caroline Thacker, and I set up the tournament in 2013 to raise funds on behalf of the school.

“There are over 600 children of school age in South Derbyshire with a hearing loss of some kind, varying from mild to profound.”

The school provides day and residential care for partially blind and severely and profoundly deaf people aged three to 19.

As a non-maintained specialist school, it is almost entirely dependent on donations from people who support their work.

The golf day, which was held earlier this month, was also organised by Carol Thacker and Andy and Jill Kaye, and sponsored by Lee Smith too.

Remembering her dad, Jude added: “Dad is remembered by the community as having a wonderful sense of humour; a directness of approach; an ability to think incisively; and being a loyal and sensitive human being.

“He was a ‘larger than life’ character whose deafness was never a barrier or consideration.”

Part of the money was raised from an auction and a raffle held on the day.