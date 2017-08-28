South Yorkshire Police Chief Commissioner asks for public's help in cyber crime fight

South Yorkshire's Police Chief Commissioner is asking for the public's help in the fight against cyber crime.

Dr Alan Billings is asking for help in gather information about how cyber crime has affected South Yorkshire people.

The Commissioner is running a survey on his website that asks people to say how they use the internet and if they have been asked to provide personal information that could or has lead to them becoming a victim of cyber crime.

Dr Billings said: “Cyber crime is still a bit of a minefield for some. It can take many forms and can leave some victims feeling very vulnerable and not knowing if they should report it and, if so, to whom.

“Many people will have received an email saying they have won millions of pounds or had money taken from their accounts, but do not know how this has happened.

“Cyber crime is happening all the time across the world, perpetrated by very clever career criminals. They gain a living from illegal activities on-line from scamming individuals in their homes to large national corporations.

“To enable me to understand who this is affecting locally and how the police need to target these areas, I first need to understand what people in South Yorkshire know about cyber crime and if they have come in to contact with it.

“I would be grateful if people could take the time to complete the short survey on my website.”

Cyber crime can take many forms including asking for personal details, gaining the trust of people on dating websites, and calling and asking for bank details, to more complex ways of stealing a person’s identity.

If you have been a victim of cyber crime, you can report this to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously with any information you may have on 0800 555 111.

The survey is available on the Commissioner’s website www.southyorkshire-pcc.gov.uk