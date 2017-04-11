South Yorkshire pensioner driven to bank by conmen offering to repair her roof

A South Yorkshire pensioner withdrew a 'substantial' amount of cash from her bank after being driven there by conmen offering to repair her roof.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was targeted by three men who called at her home in Beech Grove, Wickersley, Rotherham, and offered to repair her roof.

They said it would cost a substantial amount to carry out the repairs and drove her to her bank to withdraw the cash.

The incident happened sometime between 11.30am and 1pm on Friday, April 7.

PC Susannah Taylor, investigating the incident, said: “The men then took the woman to a bank on Bawtry Road to withdraw an amount of money.

“I’d like to ask anyone in the area who saw anything suspicious to please get in touch with us.

“I’d also like to remind residents to be vigilant and to look out for vulnerable and elderly members of the community. If you are ever unsure as to who is calling at your door, ask for identification, check the company number in your phonebook, there is no hurry, take the time to check.

“Always report any suspicious activity to police and if you have any information about this particular incident, please call."

Contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 461 of April 7.