South Yorkshire murder suspect spends third night in custody

A man arrested over the murder of a South Yorkshire teenager has spent a third night in custody.

Leonne Weeks, aged 16, was stabbed to death on Monday night.

Her body was found slumped on a pathway, off Lordens Hill, Dinnington, Rotherham, by members of the public.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Tuesday found that Leonne died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

An 18-year-old Dinnington man was arrested on suspicion of murder on the night the body was found and a 26-year-old woman was arrested the following night on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.