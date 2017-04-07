South Yorkshire motorists asked for help with police probe into fatal crash

Police officers investigating a fatal collision want to hear from South Yorkshire motorists who may have witnessed it.
A motorcyclist died in a crash with a van on the A614 near Easthorpe Wold, Market Weighton, Humberside, just before 3pm yesterday.
It is believed the motorcyclist's black Suzuki GSX 750 struck the rear of a white Vauxhall Vivaro van.
The rider of the motorcycle – a 57-year-old Huddersfield man – died at the scene.
A Humberside Police spokesman said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the driving of the van or motorcycle prior to the collision – including people travelling to and from the South and West Yorkshire areas."
Call Humberside Police on 101 quoting incident 317 of April 6.