South Yorkshire motorists asked for help with police probe into fatal crash

Police officers investigating a fatal collision want to hear from South Yorkshire motorists who may have witnessed it.

A motorcyclist died in a crash with a van on the A614 near Easthorpe Wold, Market Weighton, Humberside, just before 3pm yesterday.

It is believed the motorcyclist's black Suzuki GSX 750 struck the rear of a white Vauxhall Vivaro van.

The rider of the motorcycle – a 57-year-old Huddersfield man – died at the scene.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the driving of the van or motorcycle prior to the collision – including people travelling to and from the South and West Yorkshire areas."

Call Humberside Police on 101 quoting incident 317 of April 6.