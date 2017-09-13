South Yorkshire men jailed for dealing crack cocaine and heroin

Two Rotherham men who dealt heroin and crack cocaine across the town have been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

David Carroll, 35, and Paul Hague, 49, both of Moorgate Street, Rotherham received the jail time after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled drug with the intent to supply.

Police intelligence and CCTV footage established that the men has been working together to buy and sell drugs across Rotherham.

“Officers arrested them at the end of August and they were found to be in possession of a large quantity of cash and over 10 grams of drugs, which tests revealed to be heroin and crack cocaine," Sergeant Den Plaistow said.

“Alongside the drugs recovered from Carroll and Hague, a search of their property also revealed measuring equipment and further quantities of both heroin and cocaine, which they admitted was intended to be dealt across the town.

"This, along with the drugs in their possession, had an estimated street value of around £900.

Carroll and Hague pleaded appeared before Sheffield Crown Court yesterday to receive their sentences.

Rotherham’s local Inspector, Dave Struggles, said: “The men were running an organised and sophisticated operation, dealing illegal drugs to vulnerable members of the local community.

“I would like to praise all of the officers involved as it was through their dedicated work, the threat Carroll and Hague were posing to our communities, has now been removed.

“Drug and organised crime causes misery and disruption and I would like to offer my reassurance that tackling this criminal activity remains a priority for us.

“I hope through highlighting this result, it demonstrates our commitment to achieving this and the ongoing work we are doing to bring offenders engaging in illegal activity to justice."