South Yorkshire man wanted over immigration offences

A police hunt is still underway for a Rotherham man wanted over immigration offences.

South Yorkshire Police said 'extensive enquiries' have been carried out to track down 42-year-old Robert Stanislaw Flaczynski but he has not yet been found.

It is believed he may have been in Rotherham at the end of March, but that he could have travelled elsewhere in South Yorkshire.

His photograph was released by South Yorkshire Police earlier in the week.

Anyone who knows where he is or has been should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.