South Yorkshire man wanted for 'stalking and harassment' on the loose

A South Yorkshire man accused of stalking and harassment is being hunted by police.

Kenneth Danny Wilson, aged 49, of Royston in Barnsley is wanted in relation to incidents allegedly committed in July and is currently at large.

Detectives have issued an appeal for anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are asking anyone who has seen Wilson, spoken to him, or knows where he is to contact police immediately via 999.

"Wilson is known to frequent the Royston, Wombwell and Carlton areas of Barnsley as well as Wakefield.

"If you see Wilson, please call 999 and do not approach him. Anyone with information can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."