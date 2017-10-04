South Yorkshire man scoops £128,000 EuroMillions prize

A mystery South Yorkshire man is celebrating after scooping a £128,000 EuroMillions prize.

The man, known only as Mr B, won £128,055.70 after matching the five main numbers plus one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday, September 26.

He plans to buy a new home with his cash, which he won online.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mr B for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket. After a few simple clicks he has become over one hundred thousand pounds better off."