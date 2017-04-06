South Yorkshire man jailed for murdering girlfriend in sustained, violent attack

A 30-year-old man has been jailed for life after being found guilty of murdering his partner in a violent attack, during which she sustained around 90 injuries.

Liam Fletcher, of Elizabeth Street, Goldthorpe, has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court over the last two weeks charged with the murder of 35-year-old Lucy Jones.

Lucy Jones was murdered by her partner on October 8 last year

Earlier today a jury found Fletcher guilty of murder and this afternoon he was sentenced to life, to serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.

The court heard how Miss Jones, who had previously been in a relationship with Fletcher, suffered over 90 injuries as a result of a prolonged assault.

Her body was found at around 10.20am on Saturday, October 8 after police responded to a call reporting concerns for Miss Jones’ welfare inside a property in West Street, Goldthorpe.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Steve Ashmore, who oversaw the murder investigation, said: “Miss Jones was subjected to a violent and sustained attack at the hands of an individual who has shown no remorse for his crimes.

“Fletcher continued to deny his guilt and the strength of evidence collected throughout our investigation and put before a jury has resulted in his successful conviction today.

“My condolences go to Miss Jones’ family, who have learned harrowing details of the significant and extensive injuries inflicted upon by their loved one by Fletcher. They have carried themselves with dignity throughout our inquiry and I am grateful for their support.

“The guilty verdict and lengthy jail term passed today can never lessen the devastating impact of this loss, but I hope it offers her family and friends some closure and peace knowing that her attacker is behind bars.

“This case sadly reminds us all that domestic abuse can sometimes have fatal consequences and I’d urge any victims out there, or anyone with concerns about a suspected victim of domestic abuse, to please report this to someone who can help.

“We are committed to protecting people from harm and we will always robustly investigate these matters, wherever possible bringing perpetrators before the courts.”

If you wish to report domestic abuse or have any concerns, please call police on 101. For additional support, call the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247, Women's Aid on 0808 2000 247 or Victim Support on 0845 3030900.

In an emergency, always call 999.

Further information about the support available to victims of domestic abuse in South Yorkshire can be found on the police's website here.