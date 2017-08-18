South Yorkshire man fighting for life after pedestrian crossing crash

Have your say

A man is fighting for life after he was by a car while crossing the road.

The collision happened when the pedestrian was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa at a pedestrian crossing on Knollbeck Lane at the junction with Chapel Avenue in Brampton Bierlow, Rotherham.

The 24-year-old man sustained life threatening injuries and remains in hospital today receiving treatment.

Police said it was not a hit-and-run incident.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on Wednesday, August 16, at 8.30pm, to come forward.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are currently investigating and appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the collision, or the car driving prior to the collision, to please contact them.

"If you have any information that may be able to assist officers with their investigation please contact 101 quoting incident number 1105 of 16 August."