South Yorkshire man arrested over serious attack on relative

Police officers smashed their way into a flat in Rotherham to arrest a man over an alleged attack on a family member.

Officers forced their way into the property in Thrybergh yesterday over reports of a 'serious assault on a family member'.

The suspect had also been recalled to prison.

No other details have yet been released.

