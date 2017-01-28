South Yorkshire man arrested over public disorder at football match

South Yorkshire Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of public order offences relating to disorder at a football match.

The man is currently in police custody being questioned by officers, following his arrest this morning in Barnsley.

He was arrested on suspicion of public order offences at last week's football match between Barnsley FC and Leeds United FC at Oakwell Stadium on Saturday, January 21.

A police spokesman said: "This is the fourth arrest in connection to the incident and more arrests will follow as South Yorkshire Police continue to work with both clubs and British Transport Police."