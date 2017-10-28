South Yorkshire man arrested for drug dealing after police act on tip-off

Have your say

A South Yorkshire man has been arrested for possession with intent to supply cannabis, after police acted on 'local intelligence'.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed the male was arrested on Swinton Precinct in Swinton, Rotherham after he was found carrying more than 18 individual bags of the Class B drug.

They said: "Local intelligence leads to arrest of male for PWITS on Swinton precinct. Male carrying in excess of 18 individual bags cannabis."

Further information on the suspect has not yet been released by police.