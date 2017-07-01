South Yorkshire man £450,000 richer after postcode lottery win

A South Yorkshire man has scooped £450,000 in the People's Postcode Lottery.

Bolton-upon-Dearne man Peter Clegg is one of more than 300 winners who took home a share of £3 million.

Three hundred and eight players were presented with cheques at a winners celebration held today at grade I listed country house, Wentworth Woodhouse

Seven of the lucky winners discovered that they played with the full winning postcode, S63 8EZ, which was revealed today, and walked away with the lion’s share of the prize.

Prizes ranged from £4,451 to Mr Clegg's £450,000.

Mr Clegg, 59, couldn’t believe it when his postcode was revealed and he found out he had won a combined £450,000, as he plays with three tickets.

“Four weeks ago I couldn’t pay my mortgage or gas bill,” he said.

YouTube star Peter was joined by his wife Diane at the event, who was equally shocked to discover they had won such a massive amount.

“This is going to make such a difference,” he said.

“Six years ago, when Diane was 31 weeks pregnant, she found out that she had heart failure. Thankfully, after an emergency C-section, our daughter Daisy was born safely but Diane had to give up work and I eventually left too to become her carer and to look after the kids.

"We’ve struggled along ever since and often I’ve hardly been able to pay the bills. Winning this money is life-changing for us.”

Mr Clegg and his family began video blogging earlier this year to try and earn some extra money.

“We’ve made about £3 so far,” he said.

“It’s a bit of fun and we meet some really interesting people. I’m not sure Diane will let me spend any of my winnings on the channel though.

"I really want to spoil her as well as treating my kids and taking them all on a dream trip to Florida.”

More than £205 million has been awarded to charities and good causes. The winners’ celebration saw a number of supported charities in attendance including CLIC Sargent, Girlguiding, Woodland Trust and RDA.

National music charity Youth Music thanked and congratulated players on their win.

CEO Matt Griffiths said: “I congratulate all of today's winners and thank them for their support.

"Players may not realise that by playing People's Postcode Lottery, they are supporting vulnerable children in Yorkshire and across the country.

"We want all children to have the opportunity to make music, regardless of background, economic circumstances or lifelong health conditions."