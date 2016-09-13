South Yorkshire football community 'united in grief' over death of footballer

Football teams across South Yorkshire have sent messages of condolence and support to family, friends and team mates of a Barnsley player who died after collapsing during a game.

Daniel Wilkinson, aged 26, who played for Shaw Lane Aquaforce in Barnsley, collapsed after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest during an away game at Brighouse Town last night.

Medics battled to revive him on the pitch and he was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Posting tributes on Facebook, Keith Trudgeon, from Stalybridge Celtic, said 'the non-league family is united in grief'.

"What sad news. Thoughts are with his family, friends and all at Shaw Lane AFC from all at Stalybridge Celtic. The non league family is united in grief," he wrote.

Nick Prewett, of Ecclesfield Spartans JFC, said: "Very sad news, our thoughts and condolences for all his family, friends and everyone at the club from the chairman, management team, staff and players at Ecclesfield Spartans JFC."

Roy Winfield wrote: "Condolences to family and friends from all at Nostell MW FC."

Paul Mcdowall, from Rolls Football Club, added: "Sending our condolences and love at this sad time."

Fans and officials from clubs including from Stafford Rangers, Droylsden FC, Bradford City, Maltby Main FC, HUddersfield Town, Hemsworth MW FC and Steeton AFC are among those to have paid their respects to the young footballer.