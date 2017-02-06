South Yorkshire firefighters tackle car blazes

Three cars were set alight in arson attacks in South Yorkshire.
Two vehicles were set alight on Elmsdale, Worsbrough Bridge, Barnsley, in the early hours of this morning and a Kia Sportage was torched on Parson Cross Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, at 9pm yesterday.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
