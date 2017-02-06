Three cars were set alight in arson attacks in South Yorkshire.

Two vehicles were set alight on Elmsdale, Worsbrough Bridge, Barnsley, in the early hours of this morning and a Kia Sportage was torched on Parson Cross Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, at 9pm yesterday.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

VIDEO: Olympics hero Jessica Ennis-Hill helping to inspire others at Sheffield Hallam parkrun

VIDEO: Motorbike goes up in flames after crash with car in Doncaster town centre

Police alert after woman seen 'in distress' in the back of a car in South Yorkshire

Sheffield man attacked after confronting thieves breaking into his van

Sheffield thief hunted after breaking into house, stealing car and using stolen credit cards

South Yorkshire firefighters tackle car blazes

Dog freed in Rotherham after getting paw stuck for three hours

New Bishop of Sheffield explains opposition to ordaining women into priesthood

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s surreal to walk in and see Jordan in the dressing room’ - Andy Rhodes on Sheffield Wednesday’s new arrival

Sheffield United: Wilder’s joy at James Hanson’s immediate impact