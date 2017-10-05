South Yorkshire firefighters start blazes in homes to put skills to the test

Firefighters will put their skills to the test when derelict homes in a Barnsley street are set alight today.

Blazes will be started in Baden Street, Worsbrough, as part of a training exercise.

Fire chiefs want crews to be faced with realistic scenarios in the derelict homes before they are demolished.

They say that as house fires in the county continue to fall, it is vital that crews get the opportunity to practice their skills in authentic conditions so that they are ready to respond should real incidents occur.