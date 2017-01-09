South Yorkshire firefighters spend six hours tackling huge hay blaze

Firefighters spent six hours tackling a blaze after a trailer carrying hay went up in flames on a South Yorkshire motorway.

The fire was discovered at 2.15pm on Saturday as the hay was being transported along the M1 between junctions 37 and 38 around Barnsley.

Firefighters on the M1

Firefighters remained at the scene until 8.50pm.

