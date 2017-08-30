South Yorkshire firefighters put skills to the test in derelict homes

South Yorkshire firefighters put their skills to the test in a blaze started in a derelict home.

The tackled a fire started deliberately as part of a training exercise in a home due to be demolished in Baden Street, Worsbrough, with more training days planned.

Firefighters took part in a training exercise in Worsbrough, Barnsley

Fire bosses say that as the number of house fires in the country continues to fall, it is vital that crews are trained in the most authentic conditions possible so that they are ready to respond should real incidents occur.

Station Manager Chris Mee said: “This project is designed to improve operational effectiveness, firefighter safety and public safety.

"As the number of house fires in South Yorkshire continues to reduce, our crews are exposed to less incidents making it even more important that the training we offer them is as realistic and challenging as possible.

“It’s also an example of public agencies working together to deliver better outcomes for local people and we’re really grateful to Barnsley Council and Berneslai Homes for agreeing to facilitate this rare training opportunity.”

Councillor Roy Miller, of Barnsley Council, said: “We are delighted South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue have been able to carry out this project to help train their crews.

"The safety of Barnsley’s residents is of utmost importance to us and we are always looking for opportunities to work together with partners to achieve this.”

Berneslai Homes' Director of Assets, Regeneration and Construction, Stephen Davis' said: “We are pleased to be co-operating with this project with the fire service for the benefit of our tenants and residents and their safety.”