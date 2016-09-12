South Yorkshire firefighters kept busy over weekend

A derelict building went up in flames in an arson attack in Sheffield.

Firefighters were called out to the blaze in Spital Street, Burngreave, at 8pm on Friday.

Crews from the city also dealt with a Vauxhall Astra set alight in Manor Laithe Road, Skye Edge, Sheffield, over the weekend.

Conifers were set on fire in Eden Drive, Loxley, Sheffield and a hay bale was torched in Brecks Lane, Herringthorpe, Rotherham.

Firefighters also dealt with some furniture found burning in a stairwell in Abney Close, Heeley, Sheffield, but the cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Crews dealt with a kitchen fire in Field Road, Stainforth, Doncaster and a wheelie bin blaze in Acacia Road, Cantley, Doncaster.

Anyone with information about any of the arson attacks should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Information can also be passed on, anonymously, to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.