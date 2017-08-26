South Yorkshire firefighters called to 'drunk' man on roof of burning court building

Have your say

Fire crews and police had to get a man down from a South Yorkshire court building that was on fire last night.

Several fire crews and police officers were called to the old Rotherham Magistrates Court to deal with the incident.

According to Mick Betts, watch manager at Sheffield Parkway fire station, they found the drunk man on the roof of the building, which is empty and due to be knocked down.

"There was someone on the roof and a fire inside the first floor, which we extinguished," he said.

"The person was got from the roof by the fire service and police. He was inebriated.

"Someone made forced entry, which would seem to probably be him."

No-one was hurt in the incident.