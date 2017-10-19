South Yorkshire fire safety warning for those celebrating religious festival

A fire safety warning has been issued to South Yorkshire residents celebrating the Diwali festival this week.

Celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains, the five-day event includes the festival of lights today which sees many attend firework displays as part of the main theme of light triumphing over darkness.

The festival is also likely to see increased use of candles, divas, tealights and the cooking of special meals.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue urged people to enjoy the festival but to also take precautions to avoid causing fires.

Area manager Steve Helps said: “We recognise this is a really important time for many people in South Yorkshire, but want to make sure people observe it safely. In particular, people should take extra care with candles, which we know are responsible for some of the most severe house fires we attend.

"Basic precautions like keeping candles away from flammable materials will help you and your loved ones to celebrate safely.”

The fire service has issued the following safety advice:-

*Always place divas/diyas, tea lights and candles on heat-resistant surfaces and well away from curtains and decorations

*Children and pets should be supervised at all times near flames

*Don’t let yourself get distracted – never leave cooking unattended

*If a pan with oil in it catches fire, don’t move it and don't throw water over it. Get out of the kitchen, close the door behind you and call 999, and

Ensure that all fireworks meet British safety standards, store them in a metal box, read the instructions, never go back to a lit firework and keep a bucket of water nearby.