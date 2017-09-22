South Yorkshire family raising money to help young son

A South Yorkshire family is raising awareness of a rare chromosome condition that has affected their five-year-old son.

Myles Sheldon has interstitial DUP15q. This means he has three copies of the section 11.2-13.1 on his 15th chromosome, which causes him to have severe issues with his speech development.

The family has privately funded with help from both families one-to-one speech therapy for the past year which has been effective.

This rare condition typically goes undetected without genetic testing and many children fall under a ASD (autism spectrum disorder) diagnosis never knowing the reason.

In an effort to raise more awareness of the one in 30,000 chromosome condition, Heather and David Sheldon and their friends and family are raising money for DUP15q Alliance - an American based charity that specialises in this condition.

They will pack bags at Asda, Handsworth, from 9am-1pm.

Mrs Sheldon is also raising awareness through an evening of clairvoyance with local psychic Linda Sheppard on Thursday, November 16 at The Loyal Trooper in South Anston.

More information is available on her Facebook page Going miles for Myles.

In addition to her charity efforts, Mr Sheldon has set up a go fund me page to help raise money towards an iPad for Myles to use in school and a contribution towards attending a DUP15q American conference to become more knowledgeable on this condition.

To donate, click here