South Yorkshire criminals meet their victims

Scores of South Yorkshire criminals have met or made contact with their victims in a scheme aimed at helping both sides move on.

Over the last year, 96 cases have resulted in offenders and victims either meeting in person or exchanging letters.

The South Yorkshire Restorative Justice Hub, funded by South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, was launched last June to provide opportunities for victims to meet or contact those who have committed crimes against them.

If offenders agree face-to-face meetings can be set up.

Dr Billings said: “It is extremely important that victims understand that they can access restorative justice here in South Yorkshire.

"Victims can self-refer themselves to the South Yorkshire Restorative Justice Hub and the hub coordinator will then do all the necessary work to ensure the victims’ needs

are met.

“Restorative justice aims to give the victims a voice and help restore or repair any harm that may have been caused from the crime being committed against them. Whilst it is not for

everybody, many that have been through the process agree that it has given them some closure.

“I am encouraged by the number of referrals received by the hub and just how many of these have resulted in direct or in-direct outcomes."

Visit www.restorativesouthyorkshire.co.uk or call 0800 561 1000 for more information.