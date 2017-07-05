South Yorkshire couple reunited with stolen wedding rings - just a month before the big day

A devastated couple who had their wedding rings stolen just a month before they were due to marry can now look forward to their big day after police took swift action to recover their priceless jewellery.

The couple were left heartbroken when a burglar pinched engagement and wedding rings from their Maltby home in June.

But thanks to the quick actions of South Yorkshire Police's performance crime team, officers were able to bring the burglar to justice and reunite the happy couple with their stolen jewellery enabling their big day to go ahead as planned.

While the couple will be celebrating getting hitched later this month, burglar Toni Bell, aged 27, of Albert Street, Maltby, will be starting a two year prison sentence for burglary.

PC Susannah Taylor, the investigating officer, said after the court hearing: “Thanks to the quick work of our performance crime team, we were able to identify Bell, arrest her and recover most of the property she had stolen.

“We have been able to reunite the wedding rings with the happy couple and we wish them the very best for their future together.

“This was a really happy ending to our investigation, and I hope it serves as another reminder that we are dedicated to tackling burglary and will do whatever we can to robustly investigate these crimes and locate those responsible.

“Bell is now behind bars for her crimes and we hope the Maltby community are reassured by the swift action taken.”

Bell pleaded guilty to two burglary charges that took place in Maltby on June 7 and 10, while two further counts of burglary were also taken into consideration. She was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, July 3.