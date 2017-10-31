South Yorkshire commuters set for more disruption ahead of fresh Northern Rail strike next week

Commuters in South Yorkshire are being warned of more disruption ahead of a fresh Northern rail strike next week

Services will be hit once again on November 8 as members of the RMT stage the latest in a string of walk-outs.

The union is currently locked in a long-running dispute with Northern over proposed changes to the future role of conductors on trains.

A spokesman said: "On RMT strike days, Northern operates a reduced service.

"For example, on weekday strikes, the majority of available trains typically operate between 7am and 7pm, with many last trains leaving before 7pm. We typically operate between 40 and 50 per cent of our usual services.

"These trains, and any replacement buses we run, are usually very busy. Therefore we ask our customers to plan carefully ahead and keep checking our website before any journey is made."

For details of services and to keep up to date with the situtaion, follow Northern on Twitter at @northernassist

Details of revised timetables can be found on Northern’s industrial action page at northernrailway.co.uk/industrialaction.