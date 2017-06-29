South Yorkshire children share cultures, religions and beliefs

The children and families who use Pitsmoor Adventure Playground have been busy sharing their cultures, religions and beliefs and traditions over the last few weeks.

These valuable experiences serve to promote awareness and respect towards others, while promoting to, the commonalities that bind the children and families together as diverse members of our Sheffield society.

Getting together events have included the ‘Big Lunch’ ‘Eid Celebration’ and the ‘Know Your Neighbour BBQ’.

Lauren Catlyn, a play leader at the playground has actively been involved working with the children to create a sign as part of the suite of intercultural arts and crafts activities which have been taking place, highlights all that is good about Burngreave and the importance of communities coming together.

Lauren said: “It’s been a very enriching experience for everyone involved and Pitsmoor Adventure Playground works hard to sustain community cohesion through open access play opportunities.”

Hansa, aged 8, said: “We have been having lots of fun learning about each other’s ways, I enjoy the different songs and games.”

Patrick Meleady, charity manager, added:“All of our children and families are amazing. They come from a vast range of diverse communities and collectively they are a strong Sheffield Family, Sheffield is a wonderful place to live, work, play and visit.”