South Yorkshire cash machines 'not ready' to dispense new £10 note

Cash machines across South Yorkshire are not ready to dispense the new £10 - which launches today.

Banks must wait until they run out of old paper notes before they switch over to dispensing the new plastic note featuring Jane Austen.

The old paper notes featuring Charles Darwin will continue to be used until Spring next year, when they will be taken out of circulation.

The Bank of England said that the task of updating 'tens of thousands of machines' was 'significant'.

Just over one billion polymer £10 notes have been printed ready for issue.

But it could take several weeks to appear in wallets as machines are switched over.