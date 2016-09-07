South Yorkshire care home put into special measures by government watchdog

A South Yorkshire care home has been branded 'inadequate' by a government watchdog after discovering a raft of failings.

Laureate Court care home on Wellgate in Rotherham, was given the lowest rating in all five areas of inspection during an unannounced visit in June.

The home's care, safety, management, effectiveness and responsiveness were all said to be inadequate by the Care Quality Commission for the second time in 18 months.

CQC inspectors have now put the home into special measures and must improve or face further action.

Inspectors said they were 'concerned' that 'basic risks to people's safety' were not being properly managed.

The report said a system which was in place to give residents medication safely and on time, was not always followed.

Inspectors also found a number of people using the service, who were prescribed medication to be given as and when required, 'were given it regularly as a means to control their agitation'. Staff at Laureate Court 'hadn’t considered other methods to monitor or manage anxiety'.

A spokesman for Laureate Court said the required changes have already begun to bring the home up to an acceptable standard.

The home hit the headlines back in March 2015 when CQC inspectors found the facility to be inadequate.

Debbie Westhead, Deputy Chief Inspector of Adult Social Care in the north, said: “People are entitled to services which provide safe, effective and well-led, high quality care.

“We found the care provided by Laureate Court fell short of the standards we expect services to provide.

“We were also concerned that people weren’t being protected against the risks associated with infection prevention as safe procedures weren’t followed.

“We also saw that mealtimes at Laureate Court could be disorganised, which meant people weren’t always supported to eat and drink the right amount to maintain a balanced diet.

“We are now taking further action to protect people and we are working closely with Rotherham Council to ensure that people are safe and get the services they need.”

A spokesperson for the home said: “Earlier this year, a new management company became responsible for the home and has put in a wide-ranging, long-term plan, designed to tackle ongoing issues and ensure the highest standards of care are maintained.

"We meet regularly with the local authority, are working closely with it and the CQC to deliver this, and are confident that all actions required by the CQC’s report will be completed within the agreed time frame.”