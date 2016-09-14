South Yorkshire airport's soar-away summer success

Doncaster Sheffield Airport's record-breaking August saw 145,000-plus passengers fly.

High-flying stats take the site's annual passenger total to over one million with 1,083,333 folk flying from Sheffield City Region’s site in the past 12 months.

Flybe instrumental in airport's success

Airport chief executive Steve Gill said: “This is fantastic news.

"We’ve had our busiest August ever and the number of people travelling from Doncaster Sheffield Airport is continuing to rise.

"This summer has seen us notch up a number of record breaking months,

"The improved accessibility of the airport, thanks to Great Yorkshire Way link road from Junction 3 of the M18, and the 11 new destinations on offer with Flybe, has significantly expanded our offer to people across the region.

"I strongly believe that an ambitious region such as ours needs a thriving airport and with the continued support of the region, we can achieve even more".

He continued: “Leisure passengers have really started to embrace Doncaster Sheffield Airport as their local airport and are showing their support by travelling from here whenever possible.

“The Flybe flights to Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin have been welcomed by the business community who are using the airport to access key European markets and as a gateway to the world.

“Next month we have our new Flybe routes to Dusseldorf and Dublin starting and we are looking forward to welcoming passengers flying out to Ireland and Germany.”

The two new Flybe routes take off from the regional base on October 30.

Great Yorkshire Way, a £56m link road from junction 3 of the M18 to the airport, opened earlier this year and has seen journey times from Sheffield to the airport cut to just 25 minutes.