South Yorkshire academy trust offers two per cent pay rise to all teaching staff

Teaching staff at an South Yorkshire education trust are to receive a two per cent pay rise - despite the Government capping pay increases to one per cent.

Astrea Academy Trust, which runs 18 schools in South Yorkshire, has written to all teaching and academy leadership staff informing them of the pay rise.

The move comes as the Government announced that teachers will receive a one per cent pay rise this September.

Education secretary Justine Greening has outlined a deal that she said 'is consistent with the government's public sector one per cent pay policy'.

Teachers at the bottom of the main pay scale will receive an automatic two per cent increase but Ms Greening said they only represented 'a small proportion of teachers'.

Astrea said it will be topping the increase up so that all teaching and academy leadership staff receive an overall two per cent rise.

Chief executive of Astrea Academy Trust, said: "“Our teachers are such a valuable asset – they work tirelessly to deliver an education that inspires beyond measure.

"We appreciate that public spending is extremely challenging right now, but we have decided to top up the national pay increase of one per cent, doubling it to two per cent for all teaching staff.

"This is quite explicitly about signalling our respect to the profession and how much we value their work.

"The reality is that there can be real economies of scale in operating a trust of Astrea’s size.

"It is possible to make savings through joint procurement and by providing back office support across a number of schools.

"We felt it was only right and proper to reward our teachers with the savings we have made.”

The pay rise for teachers will come into effect on September 1, 2017.

Astrea Academy Trust, formerly known as Reach4, runs 17 primary schools in the region including Hatfield Academy, in Shiregreen, Sheffield; Greengate Lane, High Green, Sheffield and Edenthorpe Hall Academy in Doncaster.

Its first secondary school, Netherwood Academy, in Barnsley, joined the trust in May.