Soul fans raise £31,300 for Bluebell Wood Hospice

Soul fans from Yorkshire have raised an incredible £31,300 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in North Anston.

Known jointly as East Coast Soul Collective, soul clubs across the region have fundraised at an annual Northern Soul Weekender, at club nights and through merchandise sales and raffles, to reach the impressive total for the charity that supports children and young adults with life-threatening and life-shortening conditions.

Rob Wigley, of East Coast Soul Collective, first heard about Bluebell Wood eight years ago through soul night regulars June and Tony Salthouse. June is the manager of Bluebell Wood’s Rotherham shop and Tony is a van driver for the charity. Rob knew the family focus of Bluebell Wood’s services and its work across the region made it an ideal charity partner.

Rob said: “When June and Tony told me about Bluebell Wood, I realised it was a really worthwhile cause. Last year we told our clubs that any running a fundraising event could have a spot at our annual Bridlington Soul Weekender and 14 clubs jumped at the chance. Our tenth anniversary was on the horizon and we had set ourselves the challenge of raising £20,000, but we reached that four weeks early, so we stretched the target and reached £25,000. This year we wanted to get to £30,000 and we’re already at £31,300.

“Our members have been amazing. We’ve had people donating from all over the country, including a DJ from Norwich who passed on his DJ fee, people who have raised thousands of pounds at their 60th birthday parties and others making generous individual donations. I’ve visited Bluebell Wood many times to hand over the funds raised and have seen first-hand just how well the money is spent and the amazing support they give to families.”