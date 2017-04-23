Son thanks rescue crews for saving his dad's life following horrific crash in South Yorkshire

A man has thanked rescue crews for saving his father's life after a horrific crash on a South Yorkshire motorway.

Emergency services were called yesterday (Saturday, April 22) afternoon to a collision involving a motorcyclist near Doncaster.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed close to a roundabout at the junction of the M18 and M180, between Hatfield and Thorne, and police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service also rushed to the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said the motorcyclist had required urgent medical assistance, and officers apologised to drivers who had been delayed by road closures.

Andy Mee responded to police on Facebook to thank them and the other emergency teams who had attended to his father.

He wrote: "Thanks to the amazing service of these guys my dad is now in Northern General (Hospital) with about 20 broken bones! But he seems cheery!"