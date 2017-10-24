Son of fashion designer Vivienne Westwood to lead South Yorkshire 'mass selfie' fracking demonstration

The son of world famous fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood is coming to South Yorkshire to lead a demonstration against fracking tomorrow.

Activist Joe Corre will come to the region tomorrow night to meet with residents of a number of villages opposed to plans for fracking in the area.

Mr Corre will visit Woodsetts Recreation Ground between 6pm and 8pm to chat with people from Woodsetts, Eckington Marsh Lane and Harthill who are battling plans by fracking firm INEOS in the Rotherham area.

The event coincides with INEOS submitting planning permission to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for an exploratory well in Woodsetts on the same day.

The protesters will stage a "mass selfie" in protest against the plans with villagers wearing masking tape across their mouths with the words INEOS written on it to symbolise the attempt by the company to stifle free speech.

The event has a 'Frackoween' theme, costumes will be encouraged with prizes for the best 'Frackula' and 'Frackenstein.' Hot dogs and cakes will be on sale.

Concerned residents are gathering together to object against the attempt by Ineos to serve an injunction which prevents the right to peaceful protest.

Retiring Police Officer and Woodsetts resident, Richard Scholey and Oliver Simpson, the nine year old boy from Marsh Lane, who wrote to Prime Minister Theresa May in January, will also be present for live social media interviews with Mr Corre.

He said "The Swiss company Ineos are seeking to buy the law, destroy our environment, our homes and our health for the sake of their corporate profits in their Swiss bank accounts "We must not let this happen."