Son attacked mum and dad

A booze-fuelled son repeatedly attacked his father and mother by punching, biting and spitting at them.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 19 how Jordan Wood, of Dale Road, Buxton, returned home after drinking a bottle of vodka and four bottles of beer before unleashing assaults on his parents and damaging a door and a ceiling.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “He had returned to the home address after drinking a bottle of vodka and four bottles of beer and he became aggressive to his parents because he could not have a sandwich.”

Mrs Haslam added that Wood slammed a bedroom door and broke the bottom panel and he was shouting and swearing after he had been asked not to wear his father’s jumper.

Wood banged his bed on the floor causing two holes in the ceiling plaster below, according to Mrs Haslam, and he insulted his father and spat at him and punched him in his back.

Mrs Haslam added that Wood’s father tried to restrain him and he was bitten on his left forearm and he stamped on his father’s back.

As Wood’s mother tried to restrain him he kicked out at her and bit her left forearm and he attempted to bite her a second time before he bit her on her right thumb as Wood’s father got on top of him, according to Mrs Haslam.

Mrs Haslam added that Wood punched his father again before leaving and as Wood was handcuffed by police he tried to spit and head butt an officer.

Wood said he could not remember anything about the incident on September 1 but accepted it must have happened.

The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and to damaging a bedroom door and a ceiling and to resisting a police officer.

His mother stated she is frightened of Wood and he scares and worries her and she wants a restraining order.

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation report before sentencing.

Wood was sentenced to a 12-month community order with a 12-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Wood was also given a 12-month restraining order.