'Somebody could've been killed' - Part of lift comes crashing through the roof in Doncaster Royal Infirmary

People inside Doncaster Royal Infirmary had a lucky escape after part of a hospital lift came crashing through the roof.

It's understood workmen were carrying out some maintenance on a lift inside DRI when the incident took place on the ninth floor.

Photo: Tony Smith

Craig Hodgkiss, 50, from Tickhill, was visiting his wife in hospital when the incident took place.

He said: "I was nearby and what looked like one of the lift gears came through the roof.

"Something like this shouldn't happen, somebody could've been killed if they were right under it."

Tony Smith, another person who witnessed the incident said: "I thought there was a earthquake and this came through the ceiling at level 9 in Doncaster hospital. Glad nobody was waiting for lift or getting out because it would have killed them out right."

Photo Craig Hodgkiss

Kirsty Edmondson Jones, director of estates and facilities at the Trust, said: “An incident occurred during routine maintenance of our lifts in the hospital’s East Ward Block, and we can report that nobody was hurt.

"While an external contractor was installing a new component, the item came free from the lifting equipment and fell into an empty landing area. We are currently working closely with the contractor and our Health and Safety Advisor to investigate this matter.”