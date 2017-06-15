Some Sheffield businesses feel the pinch as students head home for summer

Students from both the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam have left the city in recent weeks, but how has this affected local businesses?

Sheffield Hallam officially finished for summer on 19 May whilst the University of Sheffield finished just last week on 9 June.

The University of Sheffield had a total enrollment of 27,947 students in the recent 2016/17 academic year whilst Sheffield Hallam had 31,834 with the majority of these students coming from elsewhere.

Liam Gaynor, manager of The Doctor’s Order pub, located just behind the University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union, has said that there is a noticeable difference in business when the students return home.

He said: “Where we are based we are in a predominantly student area. So when they go home we are obviously really quiet until they come back around mid-September. So the business will probably, I dunno, maybe lose about 40 percent of the business in the period in which they are gone.”

The pub keeps business up during the summer with charity events and booking the building out for events such as weddings.

The Tramlines music festival which is due to be held in Sheffield between 21 and 23 July this year is also a helping hand in attracting customers to the pub.

There are a number of Sheffield based students who will be returning to the city this summer from their studies elsewhere.

However, Mr Gaynor does not believe this makes up for the loss of business.

“It does help but I mean the number of students in which return to the city over the summer is minute in comparison to the ones in which you lose for the summer.”

A number of other businesses on Ecclesall Road, located in close proximity to Sheffield Hallam University, have also noticed a significant difference in business.

Matthew Burgess, manager of Champs Sports Bar and Grill, said: "It is not as bad as you would think but it does dramatically change."

Daphne Sun, manager of Devonshire Chippy, is resigned to the fact that there is not much she can do to combat losing her main customer base.

She said: "Every time they go home, the business drops lots. It is so quiet."

She added: "I could not do anything about it because they are the main customers here. It is a very big difference."

However, some businesses have other sources of income during the summer months to counteract the loss of student business.

Amanda Albaladejo, manager of Party Town which is a fancy dress shop in the area, said: "We miss them a lot. Well actually our sales, I would say they are more or less the same. We do not have students but we may have people make a lot of summer parties.

She added: "This is a seasonal business so every month is different. The biggest one for example is in October with Halloween. So every month is different and we know that."