Soccercise launches in city

New Soccercise sessions will be held at parks in the city, to encourage more people to get involved with football.

The sessions will be held throughout February as part of a new programme being run by Leisure United on behalf of The Football Association, the Sheffield Football Trust and Sheffield City Council, to get more people trying the sport in 2017.

The sessions kicked off at St George’s Park Thorncliffe yesterday, and the next session will be held at St George’s Park Graves on February 13.

Soccercise is a football workout for all ages and abilities, involving instructor-led aerobic exercise or circuit classes that combine a variety of fitness exercises with a football. It can be used as an introduction to football, a way to re-familiarise people that used to play, act as pre-season fitness or as part of a warm-up for a football training session.

St George’s Park Graves centre manager, Joanna Madey, said: “We are excited to be launching these brand new Soccerise sessions as they are a fantastic and fun way for people to get involved in exercise.

“The inclusion of footballs adds co-ordination and core stability to familiar exercises, as well as a great way building confidence when working with a football. We hope to see many of our local community come and join us as our Soccercise sessions are just one of many more fantastic initiatives we are launching to encourage more young people into sport.”

The sessions will take place at Thorncliffe from 11am-12pm every Thursday, at £3 per session, and at Graves from 7:30-8:30pm every Monday, at £5 per session. The sessions are open to those aged 16 and over.

Visit www.stgeorgespark-local.com for details.