Snow causes hazardous road conditions for drivers today

Snow has started to fall across South Yorkshire this morning, with hazardous road conditions reported on higher ground.

Woodhead Road in Holmfirth is closed because of snow between Greenfield Road and the A628, along with part of the A57 Snake Pass between Hurst Road, Glossop and Ladybower Reservoir, with snow causing hazardous driving conditions.

The A6024 Holme Moss in Derbyshire is also closed and there is congestion on the A628 Woodhead Pass, between the traffic lights in Motttram and the Flouch roundabout, due to snow.

Sheffield Council said today that heavy snow is expected from 5am this morning and urged motorists to plan their journeys.

Gritters are working across the city in a bid to keep traffic flowing.

A Sheffield Council spokesman said: "We precautionary grit over 60 per cent of our roads across the city and this is the largest percentage of any UK council.

"Our winter service runs from October 1 to April 30. During this time our team of 21 staff and 19 gritters are on standby 24 hours a day, seven days a week ready to deal with whatever the winter weather may have in store for us.

"The Streets Ahead team are responsible for precautionary gritting across the city. This means that our fleet of 19 gritters will grit the roads when freezing temperatures are predicted.

"We have five weather stations across Sheffield that provide us with up-to-the minute weather forecasts, helping us to decide when we need to grit the city’s roads.

"Our computer systems can also tell us if any grit is left on the road from previous treatments and the air and road surface temperature, which all helps us to make a decision when to precautionary grit the roads."