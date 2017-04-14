Snooker tournament's long-term signing a boost for Sheffield, say businesses and residents

Sheffield businesses and residents alike are welcoming the news the Steel City would host the Snooker World Championship for another 10 years.

The city has signed a deal to keep the tournament until at least 2027, and Sheffielders say it's great news for them as the 40th tournament kicks off today.

Peter Shaw

Businesses say the tournament provides a spike in revenue as competitors spend up in their shops.

Marmadukes Cafe Deli owner Tim Nye said he was on first-name terms with many of the entrants who get something to eat from his premises.

Steve Davis, Ken Doherty and Ronnie O'Sullivan have been in on numerous occasions.

"It's lovely because they're great lads," he said.

Philip Shaw

The buzz that the tournament brings is invigorating to the staff, and Mr Nye said it made for one of three peak periods at the cafe.

The tournament, Doc/Fest in June and the October holidays are the best times for the cafe.

My Nye has owned the eatery for the past five years, and said a change was taking place in that part of the city.

"It's on its way up and it's nice to see," he said.

Harriet and Roger Marsh

Roger Marsh remembered spending plenty of school holidays in the Crucible, where he watched the action, met the players and collected their autographs.

"As a child, it was a great place to come in the school holidays," he said.

Eddie Charlton, Alex Higgins and Steve Davis feature in Mr Marsh's autograph collection.

"I've met all of them," he said.

Joe Newbould

Mr Marsh's wife Harriet said it was good the tournament had chosen to stay in the city for at least the next decade.

"I think a lot of the younger players want to move it to a bigger stadium to increase the revenue," she said.

Joe and Cynthia Newbould, from Sheffield, were glad to see the event staying.

They prefer to watch the matches at home than to be at the Crucible live.

"It's better on the television in high definition," Mr Newbould said.

"And you get the action replays."

Cynthia Newbould

Mrs Newbould welcomed the money the event brought to the Sheffield economy.

"They were saying on the BBC last night that it makes a lot of money for local business," she said.

Peter and Philip Shaw, from Worksop, said they noticed the extra foot traffic that the tournament provides.

"You see people around who are all extra visitors," Peter said.

He said that was great for the heart of the city.

"In recent times, I think it's struggled a bit," Peter said.

"This keeps people aware that Sheffield is still alive and kicking."

Philip said the sport had a bit to do before it returned to the glory days.

"Back in the days of Pot Black, it used to be the thing," he said.