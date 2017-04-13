Snooker fan shows faith in Ronnie by painting giant mural before World Championship begins

A snooker fan is so sure he can predict the outcome of this year's World Championship he has painted a giant mural of the 'winner' before the tournament even begins.

Brett Fletcher believes no one can stop Ronnie O'Sullivan this year if he brings his A game to The Crucible.

Brett Fletcher at work on his giant mural of Ronnie O'Sullivan (Andrew Roe)

The 23-year-old graffiti artist has already begun work on a 4mx4m portrait of the five-time winner on the wall of his father's pool club in Rotherham, which he plans to complete before the Rocket chalks up a sixth victory in just over a fortnight's time.

The huge artwork on the side of Great Whites Pool Club in Broad Street, Parkgate, shows the snooker legend leaning over the table as he lines up a pot.

Brett, who works at the Special Quality Alloys steelworks and paints under the name 'Cantastic Art', said: "Ronnie's my favourite snooker player. Anyone who can do what he does with a cue is like a wizard.

"I think he'll win this year because he's hungry for it. If he shows up there's nobody who can stop him and I'm so confident I thought I'd begin the mural before the tournament starts."

Brett's dad Keane Fletcher said he's proud of his son's artistic talent and didn't think twice about letting him use the wall as his canvas.

But he's less convinced this will be Ronnie's year.

"If he turns up in the right frame of mind he's got a great chance but there are so many good players now I think the winner could be any one of a handful of people," he said.