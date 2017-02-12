Snake Pass to stay closed overnight

The A57 Snake Pass will remain closed overnight, Derbyshire County Council has confirmed.

A council spokesman said: "Drifting snow in high winds means the Snake Pass will remain closed overnight. All other roads are open and passable although conditions in the High Peak are now turning foggy so please take care."

The scene on Snake Pass. Picture: @glossopmrt on Twitter.

The route was shut by the council on police advice shortly before 9am.

Police later said vehicles were stuck between Ladybower and Glossop and urged drivers to obey the 'road closed' signs.

The road was described as being impassable due to stranded and abandoned vehicles.

Mountain rescue personnel attended the scene to help people who were stuck.

According to the Met Office, snow is expected at Snake Pass until until 9pm.