A stretch of the Snake Pass is closed today for a week.

A 12 mile section of the A57 will be shut until Friday while the road is resurfaced between the junctions with Hurst Road and the A6013 to Bamford.

Motorists are advised to use a signposted diversion which will take them via the A6013, the A6187, the B6049, the A623, the A6, the A6015, the A624 and the A57 and vice versa.